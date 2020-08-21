RUTLAND BARRACKS / Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403186

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101

DATE/TIME: August 19th, 2020 at approximately 1848 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 566 Frazier Hill Road, Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Wyatt Todd

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release victim information of domestic assaults

AGE: N/A CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 19th, 2020, at approximately 1848 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at 566 Frazier Hill Road, in the Town of Benson, Vermont.

Troopers responded and met with the complainant. Further investigation revealed Todd caused bodily injury and knowingly restrained a household member.

Todd had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Troopers. Todd was ultimately located at night on August 20th and cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court the following day, August 21st.

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/2020 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.