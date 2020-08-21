MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL MEETINGS, MONDAY, AUGUST 24, AND TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020

August 21, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, lorarakowski@maryland.gov or 443-797-9883

Public Comment Welcomed Via Teleconference on Tuesday, August 25th, Pre-Registration Required by 3 p.m. on Monday, August 24th

BALTIMORE, MD – Special Notice: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, meetings of the Maryland State Board of Education will be conducted entirely via livestream, and there will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

On Monday, August 24th beginning at 9:00 a.m. and Tuesday, August 25th beginning at 9:30 a.m., State Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via live stream. The livestream, agenda and meeting materials can be accessed at the following links: August 24th and August 25th

In addition, members of the public will have the opportunity to call in using the Cisco application WebEx and speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered on Tuesday, August 25th at approximately 9:35 a.m. The public comments will be conducted via phone only, and require the participant to dial into the meeting, use a passcode, then wait until called on for comment by the Board President. There is a limit of 10 speakers, first-come, first-served, and pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, August 24th.

More details regarding the new procedure for public comment are available online.

Scheduled agenda items for the Monday meeting include: an update on Maryland’s Recovery Plan, followed by a private Executive Session. Agenda items on Tuesday morning include public comment at approximately 9:35 am. After the State Board’s private Executive Session, the afternoon agenda includes a discussion of PreK Student Discipline Data, a review of the Equal Opportunity Program, a request for Waiver of the Administration of the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, and regulatory actions.

# # #

State Board Meetings on August 24th and 25th 8 21 20