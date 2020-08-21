Last Minute Hotels – How To Find The Best Hotel Deals In Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first half of 2020 was bad for the hospitality industry. The good news is that Europe is on track to ease restrictions. This brings the possibility of strong rebound for the tourist industry, which attracts travelers from all over the world with promotional prices. Lastminutes.deals issued a summary of the European capital which took the strongest hit and now offer the best last minute hotel deals. Where to get the best quality to price value?
Hoteliers around the world, and especially so in Europe, are now trying to attract visitors by offering them lower prices, special conditions and other benefits to lure them into booking. The promotions are directly proportional to the losses they incurred during the peak of the coronavirus situation. This means that by studying the graphs which show the percentage change in revenue per available room, we can discover which capitals in Europe offer the highest discounts.
European capitals which offer the best hotel deals
As shown by Lastminutes.deals, travelers should turn their faces to these capitals if they are looking for the best hotel deals:
• Rome
• Prague
• Madrid
• Zurich
• Amsterdam
• Vienna
• Paris
• Warsaw
• Berlin
• London
It is only natural for Rome to be the most desperate to regain the trust of travelers, as Italy used to be the core of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. This is where one can expect the highest discounts and promotions, which means that soon, Rome can see a surge of visitors.
Great hotel deals post-coronavirus
Most European countries are slowly moving away from severe restriction and adopting a more relaxed approach to coronavirus. This, paired with the efforts of every particular hotel to ensure a safe stay for their visitors, will result with not only safe but also cheap holidays and city breaks in Europe in the upcoming months. Those looking to book their stay in these attractive prices somewhere in Europe can do so at Lastminute.deals.
Tomek Prentki
