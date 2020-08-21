Secretary Brouillette Offers Tribute to Barry Worthington, Executive Director of the U.S. Energy Association

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following tribute to Barry Worthington, Executive Director of the U.S. Energy Association:

“I was deeply grieved to learn of Barry’s passing. He was a dear friend to me, and an even better friend to the Department of Energy. For more than 30 years, he led the USEA, transforming it from a modest nonprofit with a staff of two (himself and a secretary) into the essential force of energy education and policy innovation that it is today.

Through his mixture of deep modesty and understated determination; of expertise, pragmatism and vision, Barry brought together energy leaders from across the spectrum. He saw consensus where others saw division, and found common ground where few believed it could be found.

At DOE, we worked with Barry and his team to expand the development and use of clean energy innovations and technologies, work that was built upon to increase energy access in developing countries. Thanks to these efforts and to Barry’s vision, untold numbers have been lifted from energy poverty to a future of growth, prosperity, and opportunity.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once observed, “Every great institution is the lengthened shadow of a single man. His character determines the character of the organization.”

Barry left a long shadow at USEA. We remember him warmly, and we offer our most sincere condolences to his colleagues and his family.”