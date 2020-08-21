MDC offers Trivia Tuesday nature game at Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Have fun learning about nature in the outdoors when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts monthly Trivia Tuesdays at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Discovery Center’s native plant garden will be the setting as participants learn about nature and are welcome to join the trivia game, too.

The first event will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Mighty Migrations will be the topic as participants learn about interesting details involved in the monarch butterfly migrations to Mexico for the winter, and back north into the United States in spring.

This program is for participants age 18 and older. Trivia Tuesday will be held the first Tuesday of each month. Topics will vary each month. Registration is required. COVID-19 precautions are in place for staff and visitors.

Participants who register can come individually or bring friends for a night of carefree fun and competition. They will need a cell phone or another mobile digital device to buzz in answers to the trivia questions. They are welcome to bring comfortable folding chairs and non-alcoholic beverages. The night’s trivia champion will win prizes.

To register for Trivia Tuesdays, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZB7. The Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. For more information about the center, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4b.