Press Release - FAA Proposes $576,400 Civil Penalty Against Florida-based Bluefin Aviation Services for Alleged Illegal Charter Flights

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $576,400 civil penalty against Bluefin Aviation Services of Opa-Locka, Fla., for allegedly conducting illegal charter flights.

The FAA alleges that in September 2019 and October 2019, Bluefin conducted at least 26 illegal for-hire flights using a Cessna 402B airplane to transport passengers or cargo between airports in Florida and the Bahamas.

The flights were illegal because Bluefin did not hold an Air Carrier or Operating Certificate, or Operations Specifications issued by the FAA, the agency alleges.

The FAA further alleges the flight crew that conducted the operations had not passed required written or oral tests, competency checks and flight checks.

The FAA alleges the flights were careless or reckless so as to endanger lives or property.

Bluefin Aviation has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.