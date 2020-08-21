Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,978 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - FAA Proposes $576,400 Civil Penalty Against Florida-based Bluefin Aviation Services for Alleged Illegal Charter Flights

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $576,400 civil penalty against Bluefin Aviation Services of Opa-Locka, Fla., for allegedly conducting illegal charter flights.

The FAA alleges that in September 2019 and October 2019, Bluefin conducted at least 26 illegal for-hire flights using a Cessna 402B airplane to transport passengers or cargo between airports in Florida and the Bahamas.

The flights were illegal because Bluefin did not hold an Air Carrier or Operating Certificate, or Operations Specifications issued by the FAA, the agency alleges.

The FAA further alleges the flight crew that conducted the operations had not passed required written or oral tests, competency checks and flight checks.

The FAA alleges the flights were careless or reckless so as to endanger lives or property.

Bluefin Aviation has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.

You just read:

Press Release - FAA Proposes $576,400 Civil Penalty Against Florida-based Bluefin Aviation Services for Alleged Illegal Charter Flights

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.