Title I-A | Nebraska Department of Education

NCLB requires that all instructional paraprofessionals supported by Title I, Part A funds have the following: A high school diploma or GED, and Completion of two years of college, (48 semester credit hours), or demonstrated, through an approved or local assessment: Para Pro (ETS), Para Educator (Master Teacher), Project Para (UNL)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.