The How to Live Low Toxin Health Book Set Wins GOLD From The Moms Choice Book Awards
The Mom's Choice Awards Names Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, a Gold AwardARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl M Health Muse Inc. is honored to announce that "Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feeling Great" has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, "Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feeling Great" is deemed to be among the best products / services for families.
Arcadia, California. The Mom's Choice Awards has named "Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feeling Great" as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on several elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
"We are thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," says Cheryl Meyer, Author and CEO of Cheryl M Health Muse, Inc. "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families. To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval."
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of “Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feeling Great" will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations.
About Cheryl Meyer, Author, Health Coach, Podcaster and Owner, of Cheryl M Health Muse, Inc.
Cheryl M Health Muse, Inc. is the maker of the popular “Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, which includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feeling Great “ Her books are known for sustainable healthy tips for individuals, families and pets. Cheryl is concerned that over 50% of our children have a chronic ailment. The author has won 15 awards for her books. Cheryl’s books unveil where toxins are in our everyday lives that are making our families and our pets ill. She discusses how to research, and what to replace them with. She also gives tips for living in the real world but remaining low toxin.
The company’s website at Heavenly Tree Press.com contains additional information. Information about “Discovering How to Live Low Toxin for Health Book Set, includes it Feels Good to Feel Good, Learn to Eliminate Toxins Reduce Inflammation and Feel Great “ and is the place to purchase the set is https://heavenlytreepress.com.
You can also find additional information about Cheryl Meyer, Health Coach, Author and Podcaster at cherylmhealthmuse.com. Cheryl works with clients with chronic illnesses to give them hope and to inspire them to adopt healthy habits to improve their health. Cheryl’s books help us discover the importance of taking care of our bodies and reversing chronic inflammation and dis-ease in the process.
About the Mom's Choice Awards
The Mom's Choice Awards (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers, and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com
