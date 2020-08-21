8/21/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce FORT MYERS, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis held a video conference with the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce to give insight on issues including COVID-19 response and recovery and the state of Florida’s fiscal health and economy. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, I held a virtual meeting with the Fort Myers Chamber to discuss vital economic issues impacting Florida families and Southwest Florida businesses. As we all work together to safely re-open Florida in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad to hear directly from local business leaders on their challenges as they work to recover. I was also glad to discuss my efforts to encourage companies like Tesla and Amazon to relocate to Florida. With low taxes, business-friendly regulations, and an outstanding quality of life, I believe there is no better place to live, work, raise a family, and run a business than right here in the Sunshine State. “Thank you to the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce for their hard work on behalf of the Southwest Florida business community and helping us build a better, stronger Florida.” ###

