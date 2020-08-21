McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp Inspection Continues Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection activities at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, which carries Route 2114 over the Monongahela River in the cities of Duquesne, Allegheny County will continue Monday and Tuesday, August 24-25 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions, shoulder closures, and short-term traffic stoppages will occur on the southbound Route 837 ramp to the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from CONSOR Engineers, Inc. will conduct bridge inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

