Hatfield Township to Close Orvilla Road for Two Months for Utility Installation in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Hatfield Township is planning to close Orvilla Road between Route 463 (Cowpath Road) and Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, September 8, through Sunday, November 8, for utility installation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Orvilla Road motorists will be detoured over Route 463 (Cowpath Road), Broad Street and Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike).

Weekdays lane restrictions are also scheduled on Orvilla Road at Route 463 (Cowpath Road) on Monday, August 24, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility and road widening operations under the same township project.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Hatfield Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

