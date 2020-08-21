Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,956 in the last 365 days.

Hatfield Township to Close Orvilla Road for Two Months for Utility Installation in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Hatfield Township is planning to close Orvilla Road between Route 463 (Cowpath Road) and Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, September 8, through Sunday, November 8, for utility installation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Orvilla Road motorists will be detoured over Route 463 (Cowpath Road), Broad Street and Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike).

Weekdays lane restrictions are also scheduled on Orvilla Road at Route 463 (Cowpath Road) on Monday, August 24, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility and road widening operations under the same township project.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Hatfield Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

Orvilla Rd Closure and Detour.png

You just read:

Hatfield Township to Close Orvilla Road for Two Months for Utility Installation in Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.