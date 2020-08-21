Stop Condition on Ramp from WB Route 22 to SB I-83 Near Harrisburg; Ramp Closures Scheduled

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised the ramp from westbound Route 22 to southbound Interstate 83 has been placed in a stop condition so a PennDOT contractor can reconstruct a portion of the ramp. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped traffic on the ramp.

The stop condition is expected to remain in place until Friday, August 28, at which time the ramps from both westbound and eastbound Route 22 to I-83 southbound will be closed. The closure will from 9 PM Friday, August 28, to 6 AM Monday, August 31.

A detour will be in place during this weekend closure. Motorists wishing to travel south on I-83 from either direction of Route 22 should take northbound I-83 to northbound I-81, to Mountain Road (Exit 72 B), then southbound I-81 to southbound I-83.

When the ramps reopen Monday morning, they will merge into one ramp before reaching their new stop condition and merging onto southbound I-83.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018