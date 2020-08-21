PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 3017 (Church Street) Resurfacing Project Near Landisville, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3017 (Church Street) resurfacing project. This project is located from just south of the intersection with Huntington Place to the intersection with Route 4020 (Main Street) in East Hempfield and West Hempfield Townships, just to the south of Landisville, PA. The purpose of the project is to improve the existing roadway and its components to increase the longevity of the transportation system for the motoring public and pedestrians in East and West Hempfield Townships, Lancaster County.

The Route 3017 (Church Street) project consists of base repair; milling and resurfacing of the roadway; sidewalk improvements; guiderail and minor drainage updates; signs and pavement markings; the addition of a new box culvert; and the realignment of horizontal curves. Route 3017 (Church Street) will be closed for approximately 2 months to all traffic during construction. The proposed 7.7-mile detour route will use Route 23 (Main Street), Route 4001 (Prospect Road/Spooky Nook Road), and Township roads T-709 (Broad Street) and T-626 (Old Prospect Road).

The project is currently in the design phase and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until September 20, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Church Street.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, Gladis E. Silverio, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6207 or email at gsilverio@pa.gov. Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

