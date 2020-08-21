PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 1030 (Stevens Road) Project Near Denver, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 1030 (Stevens Road) superstructure replacement project. This project is located over Cocalico Creek in East Cocalico Township, approximately 1.4 miles to the south of the Borough of Denver.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 1030, Section 003 over Cocalico Creek in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County.

The project consists of a superstructure replacement along Route 1030 (Stevens Road), with roadway improvements to the shoulders and the installation of guide rail.

A superstructure replacement is a partial replacement of a bridge that does not include the removal of the foundation portion of the structure. The existing deck, bridge barriers, and beams will be removed. The abutments and pier (that extend into the ground) will remain in place and minor repairs will be performed. New beams, concrete deck and bridge barriers will be set on the existing abutments and pier. The amount of stream impacts and earth disturbance, as well as construction duration, is significantly reduced for such a project. The bridge width will be maintained, and the proposed typical section will comprise of two (2) 10-foot travel lanes and 4-foot shoulders.

The bridge will be closed for approximately four months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 1030 (Stevens Road) to Route 1045 (Stevens Road) to Route 1024 (Springville Road) to Route 1047 (Schoeneck Road) to Route 272 to Route 1051 (Church Street).

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2022 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until September 20, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Stevens Road Over Cocalico Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, Chris McKee, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6179 or email at chmckee@pa.gov. Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018