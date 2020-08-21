Route 2110 Penn Avenue Improvement Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Penn Avenue (Route 2110) in Churchill and Wilkinsburg boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 24 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on Penn Avenue between Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg and the ramps to I-376 (Parkway East) in Churchill will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late November. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane sections. Lane restrictions will occur in the three and four-lane sections with bi-directional traffic being maintained.

Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, concrete patching, utility work, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, and pavement marking installation.

The project is part of a $5.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

