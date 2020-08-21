Nighttime Paving Work Starts As Part of Route 56 Improvements Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin nighttime paving work on the Route 56 improvements project beginning on Tuesday, August 25 in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

On Tuesday evening, the contractor will start paving Route 56 from the 1st Summit Arena (Cambria County War Memorial), to the Norfolk Southern overhead bridge. The work will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each evening until the anticipated completion date of September 1. Single-lane traffic will be controlled under flagging operations and delays are likely during this timeframe. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area. Alternate routes are suggested.

The overall project consists of pavement preservation of Route 56, the rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, the War Memorial Bridge and Point Stadium Bridge as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls. Work on the structures includes, but, is not limited to, epoxy deck treatment, concrete repairs and protective coating, and strip seal gland replacement. Roadway work on Route 56 includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, signage upgrades, high friction surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by October 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona. Media contact: Monica R. Jones-Owens, 814-696-7105

