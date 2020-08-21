PennDOT Advises Motorists of Potential Delays on I-80 Eastbound in Clearfield County

​

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists of potential eastbound delays on I-80 due to a pair of construction projects in Clearfield County. Travelers may experience delays because of these projects and are encouraged to build extra time into their schedules when traveling the region.

Work location details are:

• The right (travel) lane is closed between mile markers 135 and 138 due to a preservation project between Penfield and Kylertown.

• At mile marker 123, the Woodland/Shawville Interchange is being rebuilt and traffic is being diverted onto a temporary bridge spanning Route 970.

HRI, Inc. is the contractor for the preservation project. PennDOT expects to finish this work by November. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on the interchange project. It is scheduled to run through the 2020, 2021, and 2022 construction seasons. The combined value of these projects is $29.2 million.

Work on these jobs is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

