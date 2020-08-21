WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. To Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), an animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 28, 2020, the Corporation will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 5987154.



A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until midnight Eastern Time, September 28, 2020) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 5987154.



About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network, on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).



