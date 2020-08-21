Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction on ND 24 scheduled to begin next week north of Fort Yates

Construction work on North Dakota Highway 24, one mile north of Fort Yates, is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 24. The project will consist of milling and resurfacing a 20 mile stretch of ND 24.

During the project:

  • Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes
  • Single-lane of traffic through the construction zone
  • Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the construction zone
  • Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone
  • A 15 ft. width restriction will be in place

The project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

