Candy and Tots is releasing their Fall Collection of Mommy and Me Matching Headbands

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy and Tots, a business that designs and makes Mommy and Me Matching Headbands, will be releasing its fall collection on September, 8. While making the announcement, Candice Kelly, the shop owner and designer, said that they were making it easy for mom and daughter duos to match headbands. “Our fall collection is perfect for moms to match with their little ones in a fun and easy way,” she said, adding that the fall line will feature prominent fall colors and iconic symbols tied to the season.

Candy and Tots makes Mommy and Me Matching Headbands to the sizes that individuals need for their little ones with a personalization option in their shop, Candice believes that customers can easily select the sizes they need and have perfectly fitting headbands to match.

The brand-new business has been operating for a couple of months, with their products receiving a huge reception in their Etsy shop. So far they have made over 60 sales of headband sets and are getting a lot of positive feedback from their customers — “We can't wait to see more and more happy girl-moms and little ones rocking our headbands!” exclaimed Candice.

One customer that has previously bought Mommy and Me Matching Headbands from the store proclaimed her excitement about the fall collection: “I am beyond excited about this fall collection, the colors and prints will make it easy to mix, match, and pair with various outfits for both mom and the little ones,” said the customer, also pledging that she will be among the first to order when the products are released.

For more information visit: www.candyandtots.com and https://www.etsy.com/shop/CandyandTots

About Candy and Tots

Candy and Tots is a brand-new business that started in May of 2020. Initially, Candice, the founder was thinking of making masks for people but instead, stumbled into making headbands with bows. She could not get over how adorable they were and started making a version for herself to wear, so she could match with her daughter (and also have a little excuse not to deal with her hair). Out of that a business was born, which she called Candy and Tots—a combination of her own name and her daughter, Tatiana’s. They put this together in a fun way and created a cartoon logo that depicts mother and daughter.

The business aims at providing super cute styles for the mom and daughter duos.