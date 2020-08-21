Andy Splichal, Acclaimed Author Of The Make Each Click Count Book Series, Debutes New Online Marketing Podcast

Make Each Click Count Podcast with Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcasts are fantastic: you can listen to them while washing the dishes, walking the dog, or waiting in the carpool line for your baby. They will not do the hard work for you, but they will give you the inspiration and perspective you need to succeed. Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author of Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping, Andy Spilchal, has branched into the world of podcasts aiming to disseminate more valuable information by interacting with other industry experts during these turbulent times.

The acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count Book series has been of enormous benefit to e-commerce advertisers running their own Google Shopping campaigns and those wanting to discover whether the company that manages their online advertising are following best-practices. Author Andy Spilchal was quoted as saying regarding his podcast that, "Although the podcast shares the same name as my two books, the podcast contains much more beyond the best-practices of advertising using Google Paid Ads.”

The Make Each Click Count Podcast, which premiered on June 8th, has already featured numerous industry professionals as guests including Don Cole of Your Store Wizards and Neil Andrew of PPC Protect. Created for business owners, the Make Each Click Count podcast concentrates on delivering information that helps businesses of all sizes become more efficient in their online marketing. Andy states, “The podcast will host an assortment of marketing experts and provide a ton of helpful knowledge regarding improving overall marketing for businesses."

If you're looking to grow your business, learn from top international experts, or just start taking over your job and your life during these fragile times, Make Each Click Count Podcast will help you get started. New episodes are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andy Splichal is the founder of True Online Presence, the founder of The Academy of Internet Marketing, author and certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, https://blog.trueonlinepresence.com

