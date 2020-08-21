Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 21, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Prima Wawona Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Wawona, Prima, Kroger, Organic Marketside, and Wegmans Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling its Wawona, Wawona Organic brand conventional and organic bagged peaches because the product could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Peaches sold as loose fruit or in bulk are not associated with this recall. Only bagged peaches are included in this recall.

The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1st to August 19th in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001 Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400 Prima® Peaches – 766342325903 Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400 Kroger Peaches – 011110181749 Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

The product codes may be found at the bottom of each package.

The bagged peaches were distributed through retailers in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Prima® Wawona is recalling the bagged peaches as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have caused the illness of more than 60 people in nine states.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit its website at wawonapacking.com.

Outbreak Investigation