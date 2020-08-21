Governor Abbott Statement On Federal Approval For Lost Wages Assistance Funds

August 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the federal government approved nearly $1.4 billion in initial funds made available through President Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order. This funding will provide an additional $300 per week in benefits for qualifying Texans receiving unemployment benefits. The Texas Workforce Commission applied for these funds earlier this week.

"I thank the Trump administration for swiftly granting these funds to help Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "These funds will help Texans in need support their families as we work to revitalize the economy and get Texans back to work."