Bovine Mastitis Market to Reach $1.84 Billion by 2027; Rising Incidence of the Disease in Several Parts of the World will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Zoetis, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Elanco, Ceva, West Way Health and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bovine mastitis market size is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by the end of 2027. Recent breakthrough concepts will open up the prospect of an exciting future in the global market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-mammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Bovine mastitis is a medical disorder occurs in dairy cattle. It refers to the inflammation of mammary gland and udder tissue. The disease can damage milk-secreting tissues in the cattle; a primary reason why this is considered as a serious disorder. The rising prevalence of bovine mastitis across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the global incidence of bovine mastitis is between 0 and 200 for every 100 cows. Moreover, the University of Glasgow states that bovine mastitis will cost around $19.7 billion to $30 billion in healthcare burden every year. Additionally, the increase in the number of mastitis infection during dry period and the growing advantages of different intramammary non-antibiotic products such as teat sealants in prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period are playing crucial role in boosting the overall market growth.

Covid-19 Pandemic has had a Minimal Impact on Market Growth; Continually Rising Demand for Dairy Products will Aid Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a minimal impact on the overall bovine mastitis market. Although lockdown and social distancing practices have shut down manufacturing units, the constant demand for dairy products has emerged in favor of the growth of the market, even during the pandemic. As these goods fall under the essential services category, the market will continue to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth.





Increasing Product Launches will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches, enabled by massive investments in innovations and technological intervention, has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting the rising competition in the global market, major companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a stronghold in the market. In October 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH announced the launch of a new product, aimed at prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle.

The company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a product that will prevent the post-immunotherapy complications, subsequently enhancing the health and performance of dairy cattle. This will also boost the end products in dairy farming. This product will not just serve the aforementioned applications, but will also affect the growth of the global market in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Intra-mammary Infusion Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the leading market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intra-mammary infusion in bovine mastitis treatment will aid the growth of the regional market.

The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Bovine Mastitis Market Report are:

Zoetis (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Elanco (Indiana, U.S.)

Ceva (Libourne, France)

West Way Health (Galway, Ireland)

Other Players

Industry Developments:

October 2018: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH introduced a new product for prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle The company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a blue colored non antibiotic internal teat sealant used for prevention of further intra-mammary infections in cattle.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Developments – Bovine Mastitis Product Incidence of Clinical Mastitis Key Countries/Sub-region-2019 Key Products/ Brands, Key Players Number of Milk Cows- Key Countries/Sub-region -2019 Veterinary Drugs Market: Overview Product Overview: Teat Sealants for Mastitis Treatment (Key Brands/ Key Players, 2019) Pricing Analysis, 2019 (Key Brands/ Key Countries) Key Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Clinical Mastitis Sub-clinical Mastitis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Antibiotics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intramammary Systemic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Lactating Period Dry Period Antibiotics Teat sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!!!







