Attorney General Schmitt Files Criminal Charges Against St. Louis County Contractors

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that Zachary Cox and Anna Wiesler, who ran the now-defunct Stella Roofing, have been charged in St. Louis County relating to allegations of contractor fraud.

The charges alleged that Mr. Cox and Ms. Wiesler falsely promised homeowners that they would perform roof repair and window replacement services in exchange for a partial upfront payment. Despite being paid, Mr. Cox and Ms. Wiesler failed to provide work or materials to homeowners. 

Missourian’s who believe they may be the victim of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously filed a separate civil suit against Stella Roofing for alleged violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, and that suit is ongoing. 

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime. 

