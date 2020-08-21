Hwy 18 reopens, detour lifts between Brainerd and Garrison (Aug. 20, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Highway 18 reopened to traffic between Brainerd and Garrison Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.

The road was closed and detoured since July 13 to replace the Portage Creek box culvert bridge between Eagle Creek Lane and Plott Road east of Brainerd.

MnDOT thanks the public for their patience during this $666,335 bridge project in Crow Wing County that will improve drainage along Highway 18. For more information about this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/2020/h18.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

