Eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Nodine, Exit 267 closed, detoured starting Aug. 24 (Aug. 21, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – Motorists will encounter a temporary closure and detour of the eastbound Interstate 90 exit ramp (Exit 267) near Nodine in Winona County starting in the afternoon of Aug. 24 as crews replace culverts and regrade the ramp for the new bridge over the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-90 motorists who want to use the exit and Winona County Road 12 should continue eastbound on I-90 to the next exit and follow detour signs to go on westbound I-90 and use Exit 267 to Winona County Road 12. The ramp detour is expected to last several weeks.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews are replacing the Winona County Road 12 Bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge is being built adjacent to the current bridge, so it will remain open through much of the construction work. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp is being extended, and a right-turn lane to eastbound the I-90 entrance ramp is being built. Work is expected to be complete in November.

Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive is being replaced. Expect reduced speeds in the work zone.

