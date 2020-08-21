Sunoco Pipeline, LP to Restrict Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) for Subsurface Repair in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – Sunoco Pipeline, LP is planning lane closures on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) in Chester County, for subsurface repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) between Waynesborough Road and Evergreen Lane in Easttown Township; and

Monday, August 24, through Saturday, August 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between Sunrise Boulevard and Apple Drive in West Whiteland Towship.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Sunoco Pipeline, LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

