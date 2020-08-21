U.S. 1 Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming in the Philadelphia Region

08/21/2020

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 is among several state highways that will be restricted next week in Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between Route 611 (Broad Street) and Old York Road in Philadelphia;

Monday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Point Pleasant Pike and East Dark Hollow Road in Tinicum Township, Bucks County;

Monday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Birmingham Road between Route 52 (Lenape Road) and Marlin Drive in East Bradford Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, August 25, to Wednesday, August 26, and Friday, August 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) at Summerdale Avenue in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, August 25, to Wednesday, August 26, and Friday, August 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) at Napfle Street in Philadelphia;

Thursday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Wissahickon Avenue/ Hunting Park Avenue and Wissahickon Avenue/Germantown Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Thursday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a single lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Parkersville Road and Independence Way in Pennsbury Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

