Global Consumer Goods Company Selects Fayetteville for a $27 Million Investment

Dansons US, LLC, a global manufacturer of consumer goods, will locate a distribution center in Cumberland County, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland announced today. The company plans to add up to 118 jobs and invest approximately $27.7 million in Fayetteville.

“Even as the pandemic clouds the global economic horizon, companies like Dansons continue to express confidence in North Carolina as a destination for major investments,” said Secretary Copeland. “Our strategic location, strong infrastructure and world-class talent are among the assets growing companies seek when launching long-range expansion plans.”

Founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Dansons began by transforming sawmill waste into a reliable source of energy. The company, headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., has since grown its wood pellet enterprise into a global consumer goods corporation with multiple award-winning brands. The expanded product line includes wood pellet fuel, security products, grilling accessories, smokers, and pellet grills. The southeastern operations in Fayetteville will be Dansons’ flagship distribution facility for their online customers and retail partners including Lowe’s, Target, Tractor Supply Co., and Walmart. Dansons will also bring additional parts of its operations and customer service to this facility with future expansion as the business grows.

“We are excited to bring not only award-winning products but a strong family-based company culture into the Fayetteville community,” says Jordan Thiessen, Chief Operating Officer at Dansons. “We look forward to building a World Class Distribution and Call Center Team in Cumberland County by adding great local talent to the Dansons family.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Dansons’ decision to expand its operations to North Carolina The new positions will span across operations management, distribution order selection and equipment operators, and future call center staffing. The average annual salary for all new positions could reach up to $41,904, creating a payroll impact of more than $4.9 million per year. Cumberland County’s overall average annual wage is $37,686.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Dansons’ expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. Cumberland County has approved a local matching incentive for the company, which is a requirement for One NC grants. OneNC awards are always contingent upon this condition being met.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Cumberland County, Cumberland County Workforce Development Board, and Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation.