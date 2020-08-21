Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Hampshire Supreme Court Requires 14-Day Self-Quarantine for Travelers Coming to State Courthouses from Outside New England

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Supreme Court issued a new order on Friday, August 21, to require a 14-day self-quarantine period for travelers from outside New England before they enter state courthouses. This order was made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with guidance from federal and state public health officials.

This means that, from now until further notice, litigants and lawyers as well as visitors who have traveled from outside New England must self-quarantine before entering state courthouses or attending live in-person proceedings. Presiding judges have the authority to pre-approve exceptions as long as social distancing, time limits within the courthouse, and other measures to limit contagion risk are observed. If you have questions about whether you should go to a courthouse, please call 855-212-1234. More information and the Supreme Court order can be found at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/aoc/corona-covid-19.html#orders

Media Contact: Tammy L. Jackson Communications Office NH Judicial Branch Concord, NH 03301 tjackson@courts.state.nh.us 603.475.9218

 

 

 

 

 

