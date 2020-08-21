AARDY Insurance Surfing AARDY Insurance Dancing AARDY Insurance Running AARDY Insurance Head AARDY.com Logo

As the Covid-19 Pandemic appears to have an end in sight, many AARP members are beginning to look at international travel for 2021.

AARP Members are looking for Cancel for Any Reason protection when booking future trips and cruises. Robust Medical Waivers, covering Pre-Existing Medical Conditions, are also of critical importance.” — Jonathan Breeze

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARP Travel Insurance – Covid 19 Review – AARDY InsuranceAs the Covid-19 Pandemic appears to have an end in sight, many AARP members are beginning to look at international travel for 2021. Clearly, many are nervous about potential health issues that may arise, given the unpredictable nature of the recent crisis.At AARDY Insurance, the vast majority of our customers are AARP members. They rely upon the wisdom and guidance that AARP offers them in order to protect themselves and their families.AARP does not offer its own travel insurance. AARP does discuss, at length, the merits of different types of coverage, and the benefits of comparing insurers and policies. AARDY Travel Insurance , the USA’s leading Insurance Marketplace, has always supported this approach. In their latest review of AARP Travel Insurance, AARDY commends the AARP travel insurance philosophy.AARDY Travel Insurance CEO, Jonathan Breeze commented “Large member organizations like AARP could choose to sell an inadequate ‘one-size-fits-all’ travel insurance. But AARP clearly recognizes that this would place their members in a poor position. Instead, AARP chooses to educate its members on the strengths and weaknesses of different types of trip insurance protection, and the value of shopping around.When insurers compete against one another, within insurance marketplaces such as AARDY, customers enjoy better choice and value.Today, many AARP Members are looking for Cancel for Any Reason protection when booking future trips and cruises. We believe that it always makes sense to compare the market, so as to see best coverage, and best price. Moreover, policies with robust Medical Waivers , covering Pre-Existing Medical Conditions, are of critical importance to most of our AARP customers”AARDY’s Travel Insurance Marketplace has become the go-to destination for many AARP travelers during the Covid-19 crisis. With over 5,000 5-Star TrustPilot reviews, customers can be safe in the knowledge that they will be looked after by consummate professionals.

Can I Buy AARP Travel Insurance? - 2020 Review