California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on July Employment Numbers

August 21, 2020

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from July, California’s Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with Acting Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Chris Dombrowski:

“The unemployment rate for July decreased slightly to 13.3 percent and 140,400 jobs were added to the economy. This is still 1 percentage point above the 12.3 percent peak from the Great Recession. As we slow the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of high heat alerts and fires, we continue to work with the federal government and ask Congress to allocate additional funds for unemployed workers and employers who have had to reduce or pause operations during this challenging time. A strong economic recovery is tied to keeping the social safety net funded so workers and small business owners can continue to make ends meet. A successful recovery also depends on Californians choosing to wear face masks, staying at home when possible, and following state and local guidance. Our actions save lives and help our economy recover more quickly.”

