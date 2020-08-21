Global Portable Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2026 | Global Market Estimates

/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. In February 2018, Hologic (U.S.), launched Viera portable breast ultrasound system at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR).



Major players in the Portable Breast Ultrasound Market include: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Clarius Mobile Health, Hologic, Promed Group, Canon Medical System Corporation, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Esaote, FUKUDA DENSHI, Shenzen Mindray and Samsung. Other companies include SIUI, Guangzhou Maya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., ICEN Technology Company Limited, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument, Refine Medical Technology, OneTech Medical Equipment, Carewell, Chison, Landwind Medical, Healcerion and Sonostar.

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Laptop Like Devices Handheld/ Mobile Devices



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Product Device/Monitor Transducer/Sensor Other Accessories Software Service



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Conventional Ultrasound Automated Ultrasound



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) 2D 3D/4D Colour Doppler



Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Colour Black & White



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Hospitals & Breast Care Centres Diagnostic Imaging Centres Home Care Setting Research & Academia Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



