Global Portable Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2026 | Global Market Estimates
/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. In February 2018, Hologic (U.S.), launched Viera portable breast ultrasound system at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR).
Major players in the Portable Breast Ultrasound Market include: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Clarius Mobile Health, Hologic, Promed Group, Canon Medical System Corporation, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Esaote, FUKUDA DENSHI, Shenzen Mindray and Samsung. Other companies include SIUI, Guangzhou Maya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., ICEN Technology Company Limited, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument, Refine Medical Technology, OneTech Medical Equipment, Carewell, Chison, Landwind Medical, Healcerion and Sonostar.
- Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Laptop Like Devices
- Handheld/ Mobile Devices
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Product
- Device/Monitor
- Transducer/Sensor
- Other Accessories
- Software
- Service
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Conventional Ultrasound
- Automated Ultrasound
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- 2D
- 3D/4D
- Colour Doppler
- Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Colour
- Black & White
- End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Hospitals & Breast Care Centres
- Diagnostic Imaging Centres
- Home Care Setting
- Research & Academia
- Other End Users
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
