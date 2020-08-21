Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parliamentary women and Red Cross sign anti-drug deal

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - The Group of Parliamentary Women and the Red Cross of Angola (CVA) will sign next September a cooperation protocol to strengthen the actions against drugs in Angola’s 18 provinces. ,

 

 

The protocol provides for joint actions to alleviate the scourge and consequences of excessive consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs.

 

Speaking to the press, at the end of a consultation meeting that served to analyze the cooperation agreement, the president of the Group of Parliamentary Women, Maria do Carmo do Nascimento, explained that the instrument is intended to establish a partnership with the Red Cross of Angola, as part of the National Movement for the Prevention and Fight against Drug Use, created in February this year.

 

"The Red Cross of Angola expressed its interest in collaborating with the anti-drug movement, created and coordinated by the Group of Parliamentary Women, and we think that the best thing would be to sign a protocol so that we can work. We are pleased with the readiness of this institution and we want the cooperation to be extended to other areas," Maria Nascimento said.

 

The head of the Angolan Red Cross, Alfredo Elavoco Pinto, in his turn, welcomed the partnership signed with the Angolan parliamentary women, justifying that the consumption of drugs, especially by young people, puts the security of the country at risk.

 

"Most drug addicts are young people, the future of the country, that is why we will, with our available forces and resources, make our contribution to this project, which is part of the State's reforms to prevent and combat drugs," he said.

 

