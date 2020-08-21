Rhode Island's Crime Victim Compensation Program Assisted 158 Victims of Domestic Violence in Fiscal 2020

Rhode Island's Crime Victim Compensation Program (CVCP) made over 1,100 payments to victims of violent crimes, including 135 payments to minor children, during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020. Collectively, the CVCP provided victims with over $1 million in financial support during the year.

Among the Rhode Islanders that received assistance from the CVCP were 158 victims of domestic violence, who collectively received $323,000 in emergency relocation funding. The CVCP paid for emergency hotel room stays for 35 victims of domestic violence, providing an immediate escape from dangerous and abusive living situations.

"Especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, financial insecurity can be a significant barrier for domestic violence victims, survivors and families," said Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "The CVCP can provide financial support to victims helping them escape, and recover, from violent crime."

In Rhode Island, it is estimated that children are present at over a third of domestic violence arrests. In 2018, Treasurer Magaziner worked to expand the CVCP, ensuring that children who witness domestic violence have the financial resources to receive psychiatric care and mental health counseling.

While no amount of money can erase the impact of a violent crime, the CVCP provides up to $25,000 in reimbursement to Rhode Islanders for expenses related to violent crime, including medical, dental, and counseling expenses, as well as relocation and other expenses.

To be eligible to participate in Rhode Island's CVCP, victims of violent crime must file a police report within 10 days of the alleged crime and file a claim with CVCP no later than three years after the crime.

For more information, please visit RICVCP.com, call (401) 462-7655, or email crimevictims@treasury.ri.gov.

