Press Release: VT Department of Labor June 2020 Unemployment and Jobs Report

Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 8.3 Percent in July

Today, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering July 2020. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for July was 8.3 percent. This reflects a decrease of one and two-tenths percentage points from the prior month’s revised estimate of 9.5 percent.

“The July data reflects continued improvements in the number of unemployed and the number of filled jobs in Vermont. The number of unemployed persons is a little more than half of its April peak, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 are still readily apparent. The Department continues to prioritize the administration of unemployment insurance benefits and the connecting of job seekers with hiring employers as we, the state, focus on both the response and recovery from this global pandemic. Within the Department’s Workforce Development Division, virtual services and online job fairs are being offered to highlight employment opportunities across the state, and employers are actively posting job openings on Vermont JobLink. For more information, employers and individuals are encouraged to visit www.labor.vermont.gov/jobs.” - Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner

Read full press release: http://www.vtlmi.info/press.pdf