Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,912 in the last 365 days.

3wSecurity Announces the Launch of their new Cybersecurity Consulting Business

3wSecurity’s philosophy is that cybersecurity is a “No Fail” mission. Their goal is to become a trusted advisor and customer favorite in cybersecurity!

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3wSecurity is excited to announce the launch of their cybersecurity consulting business based out of Lexington, Kentucky! 3wSecurity offers affordable and reliable software solutions, services, and consulting to protect businesses from cyber security threats.

In addition to their general consulting business, 3wSecurity will be one of the first organizations in Kentucky to become a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and can assist companies in preparing for the CMMC audit, which is a new requirement for companies who are suppliers of the Department of Defense (DOD).

3wSecurity is one of the few companies pioneering the cybersecurity space of “Attack Surface Management.” Their premier product, The Reconcilor, provides visibility to a company’s internet facing systems throughout the security life cycle, allowing for a more thorough approach to vulnerability management.

3wSecurity has also partnered with Splunk, Inc., which is a powerful platform that can drastically improve security and infrastructure visibility, increase product availability, and even monitor and optimize key business processes.

3wSecurity’s philosophy is that cybersecurity is a “No Fail” mission. Their goal is to become a trusted advisor and customer favorite in cybersecurity!

John Suvant
3wSecurity
+1 859-785-1563
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

3wSecurity Announces the Launch of their new Cybersecurity Consulting Business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.