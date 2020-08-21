3wSecurity Announces the Launch of their new Cybersecurity Consulting Business
3wSecurity’s philosophy is that cybersecurity is a “No Fail” mission. Their goal is to become a trusted advisor and customer favorite in cybersecurity!LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3wSecurity is excited to announce the launch of their cybersecurity consulting business based out of Lexington, Kentucky! 3wSecurity offers affordable and reliable software solutions, services, and consulting to protect businesses from cyber security threats.
In addition to their general consulting business, 3wSecurity will be one of the first organizations in Kentucky to become a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and can assist companies in preparing for the CMMC audit, which is a new requirement for companies who are suppliers of the Department of Defense (DOD).
3wSecurity is one of the few companies pioneering the cybersecurity space of “Attack Surface Management.” Their premier product, The Reconcilor, provides visibility to a company’s internet facing systems throughout the security life cycle, allowing for a more thorough approach to vulnerability management.
3wSecurity has also partnered with Splunk, Inc., which is a powerful platform that can drastically improve security and infrastructure visibility, increase product availability, and even monitor and optimize key business processes.
