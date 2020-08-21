ANTIBODY TESTING PIONEERS OLYMPUS HEALTH & PERFORMANCE EXPAND BY ANNOUNCING UTAH’S ONLY MOBILE COVID-19 PCR TESTING
SALT LAKE CITY AREA COMPANY PROVIDES ON-SITE TESTING FOR BUSINESSES; INDIVIDUALS
By devising a way to test all employees on-site, it’s an efficient way to discover which employees are the least susceptible to new coronavirus infections as well as who is actively infected.” ”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympus Health & Performance - one of Utah’s earliest adaptors to offer antibody testing - continues to expand their COVID-19 services to meet market needs with the launch of mobile, on-site PCR testing for businesses and individuals. They are now the state’s only mobile, CLIA-certified company offering both FDA-authorized antibody testing and COVID-19 PCR testing.
— Lauren Lightfield, NP, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance
Olympus Health & Performance offers Utah’s only FDA-authorized, mobile antibody testing and COVID-19 PCR testing available both onsite at company locations or elsewhere for individuals. The antibody test shows if a patient has developed antibodies for the coronavirus in 10 minutes or less; with COVID-19 PCR testing, results return within two days.
In April, Olympus Health & Performance was the first private company to offer the point of care antibody test, which determines whether a patient has developed IgG and IgM antibodies for the disease, unlike other tests that determine if a patient is actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Today, they’ve also added a dedicated test site option for patients who want to come in for the antibody or COVID-19 PCR test.
The test site is located at 1414 S. Foothill Drive, Suite D in Salt Lake City.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve strived to stay ahead and on top of testing to able to offer our clients not just access to tests, but a more streamlined process by going to them, versus them having to line up at a testing site,” said Lauren Lightfield, NP, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance. “As businesses in Utah begin to open back up and employees return to the workplace, many employers want to test them first in a safe and swift way. By devising a way to test all employees on-site, it’s an efficient way to discover which employees are the least susceptible to new coronavirus infections as well as who is actively infected.”
The antibody and COVID-19 PCR tests are available for no co-pay or out-of-pocket costs to insured patients. Antibody tests for uninsured patients are also covered through federal aid and available at no cost to the patient.
As the testing evolved, Olympus Health & Performance found themselves not only advocating for patient health but their rights as well. Early on in the pandemic, Olympus proactively contacted insurance companies to advocate for their patients - even enlisting the assistance of Senator Mike Lee and the state’s Attorney General to ensure the insurance companies reimbursed for testing. They continue to work together to hold major insurance companies accountable for testing that is required to be covered under the Federal Cares Act.
“A trend we saw since the start of testing is the majority of those seeking the tests are companies. Utah’s business community is looking to reopen, they want to get employees back to work safely for those individuals who have come in contact with the COVID-19 virus or were high-risk individuals who wanted testing before returning to the workplace,” said Dr. Robert Sawyer, Chief Scientific Officer at Olympus Health & Performance. “We’ve hired additional staff and worked out a way to test hundreds of employees on-site in one day, to see which team members have developed the antibodies and now we are able to test for active infection as well.”
Sawyer said that no matter the test results, current health protocols should not stop. “We continue to stress that everyone should follow all CDC and local government recommendations for minimizing your exposure to the virus. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and wear masks in public.”
Tests are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Scheduling is required at https://utahcoronavirustest.com/ or by calling 385-645-6137.
###
About Olympus Health & Performance
Olympus was founded to provide services that will allow active people to live the kind of dynamic, healthy lifestyle they desire. Specializing in medically supervised IV therapy for immunity, altitude sickness, and other ailments, Olympus is located in Holladay, Utah, and serves the greater Salt Lake City and Park City area by offering mobile therapy services. Learn more at www.olympusivtherapy.com.
Elizabeth Morgan
Liz Morgan PR
+ 19046083823
email us here