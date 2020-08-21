Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 21 August 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,158,217) deaths (26,968), and recoveries (881,495) by region:
Central (52,432 cases; 1,021 deaths; 40,704 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (972; 76; 869), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,757; 247; 8,895), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,319; 53; 6,614), Sao Tome & Principe (888; 15; 829)
Eastern (111,301; 2,392; 63,976): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,374; 59; 5,216), Eritrea (304; 0; 261), Ethiopia (35,836; 620; 13,536), Kenya (31,441; 516; 17,869), Madagascar (14,154; 177; 13,038), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,717; 11; 1,705), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,265; 93; 2,396), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,582; 812; 6,456), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,750; 19; 1,194)
Northern (204,225; 7,783; 133,071): Algeria (40,702; 1,398; 28,281), Egypt (97,025; 5,212; 63,462), Libya (9,463; 164; 1,018), Mauritania (6,829; 169; 6,094), Morocco (47,638; 775; 32,806), Tunisia (2,543; 63; 1,397), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 13)
Southern (637,824; 13,476; 521,632): Angola (2,044; 93; 742), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,110; 81; 2,643), Lesotho (996; 30; 472), Malawi (5,282; 165; 2,883), Mozambique (3,115; 20; 1,380), Namibia (4,912; 41; 2,442), South Africa (599,940; 12,618; 497,169), Zambia (10,372; 274; 9,240), Zimbabwe (5,745; 151; 4,525)
Western (152,435; 2,296; 122,112): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,297; 55; 1,034), Cape Verde (3,368; 37; 2,462), Côte d'Ivoire (17,249; 112; 14,611), Gambia (2,401; 81; 435), Ghana (43,260; 261; 41,276), Guinea (8,792; 53; 7,574), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,284; 82; 803), Mali (2,667; 125; 1,993), Niger (1,169; 69; 1,082), Nigeria (50,964; 992; 37,569), Senegal (12,559; 261; 8,050), Sierra Leone (1,969; 69; 1,536), Togo (1,212; 27; 878)