Auditor General DePasquale Advises OAG of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center’s Refusal to Engage Auditors August 21 2020

HARRISBURG (Aug. 21, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today advised the state Office of Attorney General that his department was unable to begin an audit of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center last spring because the facility’s then-managers did not cooperate, refusing even to schedule a first meeting.

“My audit was planned to ensure that Medicaid patients receive the services for which the state is billed by direct care providers,” DePasquale said. “I’d still like to audit Brighton and I’m very disappointed that they did not comply, but my audit team will not undertake this review while a state investigation is ongoing.”

The planned audit of Brighton was among special financial-related performance audits authorized under Act 42 of 2018, which was spearheaded by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne and received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

The results of several other audits that were completed were announced in June.

