Senator Santarsiero Announces Nearly $390,000 to Area School Districts for Special Needs Education

BUCKS COUNTY – August 21, 2020 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced all school districts in Senate District 10 will receive grant funding, totaling $389,693, from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for compensatory services for students with special needs.

The funding awards by school district are as follows:

Central Bucks School District: $176,326

Council Rock School District: $123,706

Morrisville Borough School District: $7,217

New Hope- Solebury School District: $5,000

Palisades School District: $16,220

Pennridge School District: $19,645

Pennsbury School District: $41,579

“These funds will ensure that our special needs students receive the additional resources necessary to make up the gaps in learning and skill-building caused by the switch to distance learning in the spring,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Our school districts have been faced with countless challenges as they adapt to these uncertain times, yet their commitment to ensuring all students receive access to quality education remains unwavering. These additional funds will benefit both our special needs students, and provide our teachers with necessary resources.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorizes governors to determine the educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds, which can be used towards the safe reopening of schools in light of COVID-19. Grant amounts were calculated using an allocation formula based on the number of students with complex special education needs within each Local Education Agency.

For more information on Governor Wolf’s use of GEER Funds for Compensatory Services for Students with Special Needs, visit the PDE website.

