Levick Street Cut-Off to Tacony Street to Close for Several Weeks for Drainage Work in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The eastbound Levick Street cut-off to southbound Tacony Street at the approach to the Tacony Palmyra Bridge in Northeast Philadelphia will be closed and detoured for approximately eight weeks beginning Wednesday, August 26, for installation of drainage pipes, part of surface street improvements under a $79.7 million project to reconstruct Interstate 95 between Levick and Carver streets at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists on Robbins Street heading for Tacony Street via Levick Street will be detoured right on Torresdale Avenue, left on Harbison Avenue/Aramingo Avenue, and left on Bridge Street to Tacony Street.

The detour is expected to be lifted and the cut-off to Tacony Street reopened at the completion of drainage work by late October.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work at Bridge Street, Section BS1, where crews currently are rebuilding the median in preparation for a traffic shift for the start of northbound reconstruction this fall, is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 and the Bridge Street Interchange. The H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the project, which is being funded by 100 percent federal funds.

