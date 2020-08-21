Mirella Mordoki Speaks Out About Developing Strong Lifestyle Habits and Always Learning
In a recent one-on-one interview, Mirella Mordoki shared career and lifestyle insightsFULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirella Mordoki was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. She spoke primarily about developing strong lifestyle habits, continuously learning, and motherhood.
Mirella Mordoki and her husband Alberto Mordoki have been involved in drywall and construction businesses for many years. She is currently the controller of the construction business.
In the interview, Mrs. Mordoki shared that when her youngest son graduated from high school, she had to adjust to the change. It ended up having a positive effect on her, as it made her realize that in the process of caring for her children, she had forgotten to take care of herself. As a result, she started exercising more and eating healthier and focusing more time and energy on her marriage and relationships with friends.
She also shared one of the biggest life lessons she has learned.
“I have trusted many people and it has been hard when they have betrayed me,” said Mirella Mordoki.
“My biggest lesson in life has been to still persevere after being let down and to trust again. Trusting people is a challenge for me.”
She further explained that her family keeps her motivated and that as a mother and a wife, her attitude matters.
“If I feel bad, everybody feels bad. If I fall, they will be affected as well. I want to stay positive and motivated because I know what an impact it makes on my family,” said Mirella Mordoki.
“As a mother, I need to be strong for my kids. They look up to me for guidance and I would never want to let them down. I want to be strong and motivated for them. I always maintain a positive attitude, which motivates me to push forward.”
For more information, please visit: mirellamordoki.com
About Mirella Mordoki
Mirella Mordoki is married to Alberto Mordoki. Together they have been involved in drywall and construction businesses for many years. She currently acts as the controller of the construction business. In addition, she previously worked as an assistant at a real estate office. She has studied accounting in Mexico and also took courses in QuickBooks and construction administration. She is a great organizer and began handling the accounting, payroll, and financial aspects of the company.
