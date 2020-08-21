University of South Dakota renames law school after receiving $12.5M donation

National Jurist

South Dakota’s only law school is getting a new name. The University of South Dakota will now be known as USD Knudson School of Law after the school received $12.5 million.

David Knudson, who the law school is named after, is a lawyer, businessman and politician in Sioux Falls. The $12.5 million donation came from T. Denny Sanford, a friend and colleague of Knudson. The school says the gift will ensure the law school remains a national leader in excellence, service and leadership.

"It's quite meaningful to see an investment of this size and to see the vision Mr. Sanford and Mr. Knudson have for securing the future of law in the state of South Dakota," said USD President Sheila Gestring.

Read more at: https://www.nationaljurist.com/national-jurist-magazine/university-south-dakota-renames-law-school-after-receiving-125m-donation