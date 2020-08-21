LaRose Announces Record New Business Filings ... Again

COLUMBUS – After June 2020 new business filings broke all previous records with the most new business filings in one month, Ohioans went out (or in many instances stayed-in, at home) and started even more businesses in July. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today announced 18,483 new businesses filed in July --15% more than the short-lived record of 16,047 from the previous month. The number of new businesses created in July is also a massive 65% increase over July 2019.

“With Ohio’s entrepreneurs finding new ways to overcome the challenges facing our economy, and doing so in record numbers, it’s up to each of us to give them the support they need to succeed,” said LaRose. “Look to your own community and find the neighbor that is taking a chance on the American dream. Tell her, ‘we’ve got your back.’ – because that’s what Ohioans do.”

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS:

18,483 new businesses were created in Ohio in July 2020 – a new state record.

New business filings in July were 15% higher than June 2020 and 65% higher than in July 2019.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

###