LaRose Working To Get 110,448 Eligible But Unregistered Ohioans Ready To Vote This November

COLUMBUS – Once again, in an effort to ensure every eligible voter gets registered and can make their voice heard, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is sending information about how to get registered to 110,448 Ohioans who are eligible to vote but aren’t yet registered.

This initiative is in coordination with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a non-profit organization who assists participating states in the effort to improve the accuracy of their voter rolls and increase access to voter registration. 30 states and Washington, D.C. are members of ERIC.

As a part of this partnership, ERIC and their participating states work to identify eligible citizens who were found on the motor vehicle database, but who are not registered to vote and have never received a similar mailing previously, to receive a postcard that informs them how to get themselves registered.

“We’re working hard to give every Ohioan an opportunity to cast a ballot this fall and beyond,” said LaRose. “We’ll leave no stone unturned in our goal to maximize voter participation because we know that Ohio is stronger when every voice can be heard at the ballot box.”

Based on the data provided by the BMV, 85,054 Ohioans who are 21 or under will receive the voter registration outreach postcard. This effort ensures those young Ohioans have every opportunity to register to vote prior to the November election.

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is October 5th. Ohioans can register or update their registration by visiting VoteOhio.gov.

