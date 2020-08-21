Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 2 now open from North 42nd Street to Columbia Road in Grand Forks

US Highway 2 in Grand Forks is now open, as of Friday August 21, from North 42nd Street to Columbia Road. The 42nd Street BNSF Rail Road Crossing has been replaced and all barricades and detour have been removed as of 8:00 a.m.

