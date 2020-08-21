Simply Destinee Receives SBB Research Group Grant to Promote Mental Health During Pandemic

Funds will support the creation of a youth liaison and advocate position.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Destinee, a nonprofit organization based in Aurora, Illinois, has received an unrestricted $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group, a Chicago-area investment firm that awards monthly grants to support impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simply Destinee saves lives by promoting mental health and raising awareness about teenage suicide among Aurora’s youth. They are committed to providing community-based support for students to feel safe, healthy, and ready to learn. Working within the local school district, they offer inspirational dance and art programs designed to foster creativity and social and emotional learning. Simply Destinee’s programs reach over one thousand students annually.

As a result of COVID-19, many of Simply Destinee’s programs have been moved online, posing additional challenges for the group as they seek to guide and connect with their participating children. Martin Luna, the group’s Executive Director and co-founder, believes that SBB Research Group’s donation is a much-needed boost to their efforts to maintain their links to the community.

“Simply Destinee is very grateful for SBB Research Group’s interest and support of our community-based creative youth after-school program, which engages youth and their families in expressive dance, visual art, team building, workforce development, mentoring and community service, along with suicide awareness and youth mental health parenting and community education,” said Luna. “Particularly now, in the midst of this pandemic and remote learning, Simply Destinee shines the way forward for our youth to stay connected.”

Matt Aven, SBB Research Group’s COO and CCO, explained that Simply Destinee was selected by the firm in part because “the need has become even more urgent during the pandemic.” The CDC has cautioned that many people experience overwhelming fear when a new disease emerges. Additionally, social distancing can cause anxiety and loneliness.

“Simply Destinee is supporting mental health for over a thousand children and their families,” added Aven. “We are proud to support their important work, especially with the mental health challenges facing the community right now.”

For more information about Simply Destinee, please visit simplydestinee.com.

To apply for a grant from SBB Research Group, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply and grants are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

