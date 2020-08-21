Memoirs Author Prays Evangelicals Will Ban His Saucy New Book

"How I Found the G-Spot While Drinking Champagne" Book Cover McGuire in Marseille, France exploring which restaurant has the best Bouillabaisse McGuire next new book will be ready soon!

In a Devilish Marketing Ploy, Author Asks Liberty University to Ban His New Book....But Wait! Jerry Falwell Then Gets Fired!

McGuire is looking like he should be holding a mint julep, or yachting or doing something else genteel. His face is aristocratic… his manner is intense.” — Monica Hesse, The Washington Post

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty University President Jerry Falwell was recently fired for posing in a photo with a "drink" in hand, his zipper down, and his arm around a nubile. But it was exactly the same time noted Washington, D.C. Author, Jake McGuire, tried to get the top religious university to ban his new book.

A coincidence?" Say McGuire, "Or, have my prayers been answered?" He says he hears the word "nubile" has been exorcised from the school's vocabulary tests.

McGuire, who is finishing up his colorful memoirs has spent his lifetime on eye-opening adventures on four continents.

McGuire, a self-admitted mischief-maker, hopes to have his memoirs bought up by an enterprising and fun-loving publishing house and a possible movie studio, but he realizes there is stiff competition.

So, in his “Out of Line” way (a title of one of his other book!) he is trying some unusual marketing techniques. Not only does he want Liberty University to ban his book, he is hopeful busloads of the school's students will demonstrate in front of his house!

“Divine intervention!," he confesses.

Meanwhile, in another Hollywoodesque marketing effort, he recently pitched George Clooney for movie rights to his book, via press releases to LA and Hollywood.

What happened?"

McGuire was contacted by, not only ONE, but by THREE George Clooneys... and it gave him some head-spinning tales to tell, including a follow-up press release entitled, "I had to hang up the phone on George Clooney," says memoirs author.

He explains, “When my initial pitch to Clooney went out on the EIN, PR Newswire, it got a lot of media play,” he says, “but I never really expected to hear from George Clooney. So when I heard from three of them all claiming THEY were George Clooney, my head spun around in a 360 like the girl in "The Exorcist."

Meanwhile, a chance encounter with a Hollywood starlet lands McGuire, a cork-popping, sizzling new book title.

McGuire was recently breaking bread on the sidewalk patio at Washington, D.C.'s, high-end Spanish restaurant, Taberna del Alabardero, when a stylish woman bounced up to the menu board to take a look.

"I was the only one there, as the patio was covid-empty," says McGuire, "so I offered her a seat at my patio hi-top table."

She took it.

"Where are you from?" He asked.

"LA," she said.

“You look like a movie star!" McGuire said.

"I am an actress, screenwriter, producer....a little of everything."

"Perhaps you could help me," he said. "I'm looking for a miracle but I'm not particularly devout. In fact, as a child, when my parish priest asked me if I prayed before dinner, I told him I didn't need to, because my mother was a good cook."

"A miracle? How's that?"

"I'm finishing up my memoirs–colorful stories," said McGuire, "And I'm looking for a publisher and a movie house."

"Memoirs? OK, tell me an entertaining story. Hollywood loves to be entertained!"

"Amongst many adventures, I managed to finesse my way into the cockpit of a fully loaded commercial jet. And I convinced the pilot to let me fly it part way from DC to Atlanta. If the passengers knew Jake McGuire was flying the plane, they would have said, 'Let's roll,' and I would have been tossed out over Spartanburg, South Carolina!"

"You're kidding, you actually got in the cockpit and flew the plane?" She said.

"Yes, and I don't even have a pilot's license. I have many other stories, as I've traveled to, lived in, or had to flee from more than 30 countries," said McGuire. "And since my book is by a photographer, about a photographer, it is very visual, so It might make an eye-popping movie."

"What's the title?"

"I told her, and she gave me a negative eye roll."

"No, no, that's East Coast boring. Give me a 'tip-me-over' title of one of your chapters."

"Oh, that's easy," said McGuire. "Chapter 7 is entitled, How I Found the G-Spot While Drinking Champagne.'"

The starlet doubled over in knee-slapping convulsions and tumbled out of her seat.

"When people laugh hysterically," says McGuire, "they often lose motor control and jiggle about like a bowl of Jello. It is contagiously entertaining. In this case I knew, right then, I had a killer new book title!"

McGuire's adventures in the book include talking his way into the White House to visit with a President of the United States in the Oval Office, as well as getting a ‘morning tea’ invitation to join the Amir of Bahrain in his Royal Palace, whereupon McGuire was showered with gifts of diamonds and gold before he left the Oil Sheikhdom.

McGuire writer's "voice" is riveting and his adventures are certainly eye-opening. His chapter 7, "How I Found the G-spot While Drinking Champagne," uses no four letter words but craftily puts people's imaginations on steroids.

“Jake McGuire is an irresistible rogue, you won’t be disappointed!” Says, Lucia St. Clair Robson, author of at least 10 novels, including “The Last Train From Cuernavaca.”

As for George Clooney?

"I still haven't heard from the real Clooney," says McGuire, "But he could handsomely produce, direct, and star in the film! And, he'd certainly make an infinitely more dashing me, than me!"

And, as for Liberty students demonstrating on his front lawn, he is hopeful they arrive in biblical proportions, like the old the testament's plague of frogs and locusts.

“I have my cell on speed dial to Fox News, so the devout will know about, ‘McGuire’s Horrible Book and His House of Heresy!”

Stay tuned! McGuire is finishing up yet another, eye-opening non-fiction book entitled, "Sizzle!" Ready by October.

